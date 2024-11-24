Open Menu

Multi- Faceted Annual GB Meeting Of DOWA Held At UoM Chakdara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The annual general body meeting of the Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) was held at the conference hall of the University of Malakand, Chakdara.

A large number of member officers attended the event, including professors, engineers, doctors, and administrative heads from various departments and fields affiliated with Pakistan's civil services and the Provincial Management Services (PMS) group.

ENT Specialist and Founder & Patron-in-Chief DOWA, Dr. Mohib Ullah Khan; President DOWA and CEO Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malakand, Professor Dr. Khurshid Ahmed; Former Secretary Irrigation KP & CEO PEDO, Engr Qazi Muhammad Naeem; and Former Dean and Chairman, University of Peshawar, Professor Abdul Hameed Jan highlighted the significance of serving humanity and helping the underprivileged as a means to seek divine rewards, in their speeches.

The speakers emphasized that for decades, the association has been fostering unity and brotherhood among officers while actively supporting deserving patients from Dir districts seeking treatment in tertiary hospitals in Peshawar.

Additionally, the association provides financial assistance to talented students from Dir studying in professional colleges and universities, a cause which they deem commendable.

Dr. Karam Elahi presented a detailed report on Dir’s historical background and report on the association’s welfare activities, along with a heartfelt poetic prayer, which received widespread appreciation. A poetry session featuring popular poets of Dir was also held, led by Professor Dr. Abasin Yousafzai.

Awards and cash prizes were distributed to position-holding students of the Malakand board, including those from the intermediate, SSC, and Wifaq-ul-Madaris examinations.

