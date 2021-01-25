Multi-layered restrictions put in place in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The entire Kashmir valley had been converted into a military garrison after curfew-like restrictions imposed in the name of security on the eve of India's Republic Day Tuesday (tomorrow).

People were forced to stop at check-posts, mushroomed in every nook and corner of the territory, and subjected to vigorous frisking and checking. Forces have been deployed in massive numbers around the venues of the January 26 functions across the Valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The presence of forces' personnel around vital installations in and around Srinagar as well as other district headquarters has been enhanced. Security has also been strengthened around the venues for the Republic Day functions, including Kashmir cricket Stadium, where the main function in the Valley would take place.

The officials said a thick layer of security had been thrown around the venue – a few kilometres from the Lal Chowk city centre, Srinagar, and the area had been sanitised.