Multi-nation Special Forces Exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ Begins In Barotha

Published September 20, 2023 | 12:29 PM

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 September, 2023) : Opening Ceremony of Multi-National Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II" was held at Barotha. Special Forces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in two weeks long exercise. General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. Army Chief was briefed on scope/ conduct of the exercise by General officer Commanding Special Service Group.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism.

Prior to visiting Brotha, COAS also visited Junior Leadership academy (JLA) Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for training of Non Commissioned Officers. He laid floral wreath at Yadgaar

