UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multi-national Air Exercise "Aces Meet 2021-1" Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:57 PM

Multi-national Air Exercise

A two-week long Multi-National air exercise "ACES Meet 2021-1" concluded at an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A two-week long Multi-National air exercise "ACES Meet 2021-1" concluded at an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) here on Thursday.

A closing ceremony was held in this regard where Air Commodore Ali Naeem Zahoor, Base Commander PAF Base, Mushaf was the chief guest at the occasion, said a PAF media release.

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al-Malky graced the ceremony as Guest of Honour.

Air Vice Marshal (Pilot) / Staff Awad Abdullah Al Zahrani, Defence Attache KSA and Colonel Wallin David, Air Attache USA were also present in the ceremony along with observers from Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan.

Addressing the participants of the exercise, the chief guest said, "PAF is happy to share its experiences and expertise in the field of Counter-Terrorism Operations with RSAF & USAF.

At the same time, Exercise ACES Meet has also provided a good opportunity for us for mutual learning." He further said, "With the successful and meaningful conduct of exercise, we have consolidated our resolve, that we stand by each other as allies and friends." Saudi Ambassador while sharing his views, thanked Pakistan Air Force for arranging such exercise, especially in COVID-19 situation. He said that such exercises increase the comradeship and professional excellence of the participants. Colonel Wallin David, Air Attache USA also congratulated Pakistan Air Force on successful completion of the exercise.

ACES MEET 2021-1 featured active participation of PAF, RSAF and USAF participated in the exercise whereas Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces were invited as observers.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Egypt Saudi David Same Bahrain Saudi Arabia Media From Share

Recent Stories

White House Says Russia Has More Troops on Ukraine ..

12 minutes ago

98 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

12 minutes ago

Poor diabetes control in children tied to high ris ..

12 minutes ago

Gunmen kill truck driver in Khuzdar

12 minutes ago

Global initiative launched to tackle marine litter ..

15 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Announce More Actions On G ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.