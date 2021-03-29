Multi-national Exercise "Aces Meet 2021-1" Commences At PAF Operational Air Base

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Multi-National air exercise "ACES Meet 2021-1" has started at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force on Monday.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Royal Saudi Air Force and United States Air Force are actively participating in the exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordanian air forces are invited as observers, said a PAF news release received here, adding, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations), PAF Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the exercise.

Addressing the exercise participants he said, "International exercises are new neither for the participants nor for the Airpower Center of Excellence.

However, this particular cycle of ACES Meet is unique because participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counterterrorism or composite flying domains. Therefore, this platform must be fully utilized to share the invaluable experiences for mutual benefits. "Defence Attaches of Jordan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Air Attaché of United States of America also attended the ceremony.