Multi-Prolonged strategy needed to defeat India in Kashmir: AJK president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday stressed devising multi pronged strategy to muster decisive support of the international community on the Kashmiri issue.

Addressing a function organized by the World Kashmir Forum here, he said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were heroically fighting the Indian imperialism by considering their struggle as a matter of their life and death, and it was high time that 220 million people of Pakistan and AJK come out in support of them.

The people of IIOJK were faced with the conditions like that of Poland after the World War-II and Balkan after the Balkan war of 1990,he said adding that India had been busy in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people and committing war crimes against them.

"Occupied Kashmir is the only region in the whole world, whose inhabitants are being denied the rights to life, education and health, and their lands are being grabbed and they are being turned into a minority in their own homeland," he added. The state president lamented that hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens were being settled on the lands of the Kashmiris, and the youth were being killed and disabled on daily basis, while the modesty of the Kashmiri women were being out ranged.

"The people of occupied Kashmir are part of our body because they consider themselves to be Pakistanis, and they want to accede to Pakistan," he said adding that the people of Kashmir were thankful to Pakistan for supporting their stand, repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council, activate the international civil society and media, and exposing India's black face to the world.

He maintained that under chapters VI and VII of the UN Charter, India can be held accountable for its crimes, and to activate the UN Security Council on the Kashmir issue, we would have to transform the ongoing liberation movement into an international resistance campaign and would have to mobilize the international community for initiating boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against India.

Touching upon bilateral talks with India, Khan said Kashmir was not a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan rather it an international dispute. He said the dialogue on Kashmir should be trilateral with the participation of Kashmiri representative and under the supervision of the United Nations. The function was also addressed among others, by former Defense Minister Lt. Gen. (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, former Ambassadors Abdul Basit and Javeed Hafeez, Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Movement Uzma Gul and the WKF Chief Haji Mohammad Rafiq Pardeshi.