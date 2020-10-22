UrduPoint.com
Multi-pronged Circular Debt Capping Plan Being Implemented, Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :By implementation of capping plan, circular debt in power sector will be gradually reduced by lessening line losses, shutting down inefficient power plants, shifting Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL) loans to public debt and anti-theft campaign, said Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan.

Replying to the question of Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, he said the power circular debt has increased due to prevalence of Covid-19 in last few months.

He said the government has a plan to minimize circular debt by December 2020, however Covid threats have disturbed the plan. Efforts were underway to minimize the circular debt, he added.

He said a comprehensive reform package for rectification of inefficiencies, legal issues and financial problems being faced by the power sector, was also in vogue in parallel to the capping plan.

He said the past government had a leftover of Rs 4,500 billion circular debt for the PTI government as PML-N government did not increase the power tariff due to upcoming general elections.

The government has decided to increase the share of renewable energy in total power generation to 60 percent by 2030, he added.

He said negotiations were underway with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for tariff cut.

