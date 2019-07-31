UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multi-pronged Strategy Adopted To Promote Tourism: DC

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:33 PM

Multi-pronged strategy adopted to promote tourism: DC

Deputy Commissioner Azimullah Wednesday said that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued to promote tourism in the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azimullah Wednesday said that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued to promote tourism in the area.

Chairing a meeting to review issues with regard to promotion of tourism, the DC said that district Astore was blessed with awesome natural beauty, so effective steps would be taken to explore tourist sites and attract maximum visitors.

He said there were still so many beautiful sites which had been lying unnoticed, so comprehensive publicity campaign should be launched to promote them, adding access roads and other civic amenities should also be provided at those locations to encourage and facilitate tourists.

The meeting was informed that a committee had been set up to work out recommendations for exploring tourist spots besides improving conditions of the existing ones.

During the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Astore Sher Afzal presented a master plan on development of Rama tourist site, receiving appreciation from members of the committee.

Later, the deputy commissioner lauded role of media in society's development and urged media persons to play their role in promotion of tourism.

Related Topics

SITE Media From

Recent Stories

PM Imran denies President Alvi’s request to rest ..

6 minutes ago

Sheheryar Munawar extends support for Superstar Ma ..

13 minutes ago

BankIslami partners with Sajjad Foundation to send ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab govt to increase fines of vehicles under ne ..

24 minutes ago

Tunnel farming gains popularity in Punjab

52 seconds ago

Two drug pushers arrested in Tharparkar

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.