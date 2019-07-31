Multi-pronged strategy adopted to promote tourism: DC

Deputy Commissioner Azimullah Wednesday said that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued to promote tourism in the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azimullah Wednesday said that a multi-pronged strategy was being pursued to promote tourism in the area.

Chairing a meeting to review issues with regard to promotion of tourism, the DC said that district Astore was blessed with awesome natural beauty, so effective steps would be taken to explore tourist sites and attract maximum visitors.

He said there were still so many beautiful sites which had been lying unnoticed, so comprehensive publicity campaign should be launched to promote them, adding access roads and other civic amenities should also be provided at those locations to encourage and facilitate tourists.

The meeting was informed that a committee had been set up to work out recommendations for exploring tourist spots besides improving conditions of the existing ones.

During the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Astore Sher Afzal presented a master plan on development of Rama tourist site, receiving appreciation from members of the committee.

Later, the deputy commissioner lauded role of media in society's development and urged media persons to play their role in promotion of tourism.