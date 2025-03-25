Open Menu

Multi-pronged Strategy Afoot To Modernize Tank Police

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The district police department is taking tangible measures to modernize the police force's infrastructure and ensure the welfare of the police personnel.

According to the police spokesman, a multi-pronged strategy has been devised under the supervision of DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan as per vision of Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Ashfaq Awar leading to improvement in welfare, security, and quality of services of the police force.

Under the strategy, police stations, check posts, and offices were being equipped with modern facilities which would help boost performance of the force.

Similarly, several developmental projects under the are in the final stages of completion, focussing on equipping police infrastructure with modern facilities, as well as improving working environment for police personnel.

He added that modern technology, security systems, and facilities are being provided in police stations and offices to ensure that the police force can deliver its services in a safe and comfortable environment.

Moreover, bunkers and security check posts are being further strengthened to ensure the safety of police personnel.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan has expressed his commitment to taking every possible step to improve the police force, safeguard public lives and property, and promote modern policing.

