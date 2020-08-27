Multi-pronged strategy pursued for uplift of agriculture, livestock sector: Minister

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that five-year and ten-year plans worth billions of rupees had been chalked out for uplift of the agriculture sector to make the province self-sufficient in agriculture products

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that five-year and ten-year plans worth billions of rupees had been chalked out for uplift of the agriculture sector to make the province self-sufficient in agriculture products.

Flanked by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Govt and Information Kamran Bangash, the agriculture minister expressed these views while briefing media persons about two years performance of the Agriculture and Livestock Department.

The minister said that agriculture was a backbone of the country's economy and 85 percent of the population was associated with agriculture and livestock to earn livelihood.The provincial government was focusing more on its uplift, he added.

He said the share of the Agriculture and Livestock in the Annual Development Programme(ADP)had been increased from 1.9 percent to 4.6 percent. � As part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's 100-day plan, Mohibullah Khan said 11 schemes had been launched under the Agriculture Emergency Plan, costing Rs44.50 billion, adding these schemes had been planned for the entire province including merged districts and they would be completed in next five years, the minister said.

So far, he said more than Rs1.5 billion had been spent on these projects for achieving the target goals.

Highlighting further achievements, Mohibullah Khan said that KP had got approved an Irrigated Agriculture Plan worth Rs30.44 billion with assistance of the World Bank for the current financial year.

The plan featured, the agriculture minister remarked, several schemes including construction of 14260 watercourses, five thousand water storage tanks and installation of irrigation systems on ten thousand acre land, adding these measures would help irrigate 766 acre land.He said the government was taking measures for approval of Kurram Tangi Dam Command Area Development worth Rs2.88 billion which would irrigate 16000 acre land besides installation of irrigation system on 600 acres of land.

Moreover, he added this government had completed nine different schemes worth Rs2.24 billion of the ADP and added that the department also succeeded to get approved Rs25.21billion for development of the agriculture sector of the merged districts of the province.He said that it was a great honor that the performance of the agriculture department with regard to implementation of developmental schemes was on top with 86 scores.