Multi-purpose schools to build in Balochistan for improving medical education: Abudllah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Thursday said that multi-purpose schools would be built in different districts of the province and a monitoring system to be created to check the performance of private schools so that the quality of medical education could be further improved.

He expressed these views while visiting the examination centre for various courses of paramedics in Hub.

Secretary Abdullah Khan reviewed the examination processes including exams for Medical Technician, Dispenser, X-ray Assistant, Lab Assistant, OT Assistant, Pharmacy Assistant, Dental Assistant and Eye Assistant courses are being conducted in the Hub.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Munir Ahmed Musani, DHO Dr. Ghani Baloch, DMS Dr. Asa, Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Baloch and Assistant Secretary Balochistan Medical Faculty Asad Ali were also present on this occasion.

Assistant Secretary Balochistan Medical Faculty Asad Ali briefed the Secretary of Health about the examination and procedure in the Hub under Balochistan Medical Faculty.

The Secretary said that paramedics were very important in the health sector to improve the field of paramedics and allied health sciences, the curriculum would be enhanced.

Meanwhile, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jam Ghulam Qadir Hub.

The secretary said that the process of including Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jam Ghulam Qadir Hub in the province Health Card would be completed as soon as possible, which could provide facilities to the patients under the Health Card.

He said that the health card would help in improving the service delivery in the hospital and could also assist in the upgradation of the hospital.

The civil society, DC and the hospital team appreciated this important decision of the health department.

Secretary Health Department has started Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) in Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub, KMC has been established with the support of WHO.

The Health Secretary lauded the support of WHO for providing support to strengthen MNCH services at the hospital.