Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Multi-Sectoral Action Plan’ for smog control has been made more effective and proactive.

Secretary Environment Department Raja Jahangir stated that under this plan, the Environment Department, Agriculture, Transport, district administration, and other relevant agencies are conducting daily operations in the field to mitigate the causes of smog.

The current situation of smog in Lahore is worsening, primarily due to the practice of burning crop residues across the border and local meteorological factors.

This environmental crisis, that began on October 1, is characterized by a drop in temperature and an increase in humidity, leading to a rise in air pollution levels.

He further noted that polluted winds coming from Delhi, India, have significantly impacted Lahore's air quality. At 7 AM, Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached an alarming level of 545, and by 2 PM, due to a decrease in wind speed to 3 kilometers per hour, the AQI dropped to 242.