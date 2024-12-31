Multi Sectoral Committee Meeting Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A multi-sectoral committee meeting for the month was held at the District Health Office in Sanghar, organized by NDF Pakistan in collaboration with Pathfinder.
The meeting was chaired by Dr. Daulat Jamali, District Health Officer, Sanghar.
During the meeting, Sikandar Babar from Pathfinder and Tariq Hussain Channar, Program Manager of NDF, along with the women representing NDF, provided brifing.
The discussion focused on enhancing leadership and decision-making skills among women, particularly young girls, preventing gender-based violence, and mitigating the negative impacts of climate change.
It was emphasized that women in remote and underdeveloped areas of the district should receive better health training so they can protect their families from the harmful effects of climate change.
Dr. Daulat Ali Jamali, addressing the officers and representatives of social organizations present at the meeting, stated that the increasing population and lack of awareness about health are leading to a rise in diseases.
Therefore, we all need to work together to address these issues and promote better communication. During the meeting, relevant officers, including Waheed Mallah from UN-OCHA, were also present.
