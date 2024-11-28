- Home
Multi-sectoral Coordination Committee Technical Working Group-IV Meeting On OPSC In Sindh Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A key meeting was held by the Multi-Sectoral Coordination Committee Technical Working Group-IV on “Operationalization of One Stop Protection Centers (OSPCs) in Sindh,” was held here on Thursday.
The session, organized in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), The Global Affairs Canada and Pathfinder International, brought together key Sindh Government Focal Persons belonging to Home Department in Chair, with other allied department i.e. Police, Women Development., Planning & Development, DPED, Health, Police, Law and Information discussed critical aspects of the OSPC implementation plan, said a statement.
During the meeting, the participants engaged in detailed discussions on three core components vital for the success of the OSPC initiative: Human Resource Development, Infrastructure, and the Service Delivery System.
These discussions are central to ensuring that the One Stop Protection Centers provide a comprehensive, efficient, and survivor-centric approach to addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV).
A major highlight of the meeting was the focus on the OSPC in Hyderabad, which is set to be established in 2024-2025.
The Hyderabad center will serve as a model for future OSPCs across Sindh, creating a uniform system to better address GBV in the province.
The OSPC is a crucial first step toward ensuring that victims of GBV receive the support and care they need through a centralized, streamlined service delivery mechanism.
The Sindh Government’s commitment to combating GBV was underscored throughout the meeting, with a special emphasis on 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
The 2024 theme "Unite to End Violence against Women," marking 30 years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action focuses on the survivor-centric mechanism, highlighting the importance of putting survivors at the heart of efforts to address GBV.
This aligns with the government’s broader strategy to improve services, enhance accountability, and ensure that survivors receive the necessary care, justice, and support.
The establishment of the OSPC’s reflects the Sindh government's firm dedication to ending gender-based violence and ensuring that survivors have access to a coordinated network of services.
The Technical Working Group-IV meeting marked an important milestone in the operationalization of these centers, paving the way for a safer and more.
