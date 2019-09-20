'Multi Sectoral Nutrition' programme renamed: Hashim Dogar

The Planning & Development Board has decided to rename 'Multi Sectoral Nutrition' programme as 'Multi Sectoral Nutrion & Population Center'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Planning & Development board has decided to rename 'Multi Sectoral Nutrition' programme as 'Multi Sectoral Nutrion & Population Center'.

Minister Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar held dicussion with Chairman Planning & Development Board Habib Ur Rehman Gillani in connection with broadening and strengthening the scope of multi sectoral nutrition and population center.

Several issues related to population and the role of different other sectors were discussed in the meeting. It is decided to form a steering committee headed by Minister Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar.

Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal and members from other departments like social welfare, health, education, women development etc would also be included in the committee and notification will be issued later.

Talking on the occasion, the minister population said that malnutrition and population issues had become a pressing problems for the province.

The steering committee would review steps taken with regard to population control and population management and will also provide advisory services, the minister added.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, the chairman Planning & Development Board, said that like nutrition, population was also a multi sectoral issue, every one would have to play its role.

Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal, Member Population Dr Sohail Saqlain and others also attended the meeting.