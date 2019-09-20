UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Multi Sectoral Nutrition' Programme Renamed: Hashim Dogar

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:19 PM

'Multi Sectoral Nutrition' programme renamed: Hashim Dogar

The Planning & Development Board has decided to rename 'Multi Sectoral Nutrition' programme as 'Multi Sectoral Nutrion & Population Center'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The Planning & Development board has decided to rename 'Multi Sectoral Nutrition' programme as 'Multi Sectoral Nutrion & Population Center'.

Minister Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar held dicussion with Chairman Planning & Development Board Habib Ur Rehman Gillani in connection with broadening and strengthening the scope of multi sectoral nutrition and population center.

Several issues related to population and the role of different other sectors were discussed in the meeting. It is decided to form a steering committee headed by Minister Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar.

Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal and members from other departments like social welfare, health, education, women development etc would also be included in the committee and notification will be issued later.

Talking on the occasion, the minister population said that malnutrition and population issues had become a pressing problems for the province.

The steering committee would review steps taken with regard to population control and population management and will also provide advisory services, the minister added.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, the chairman Planning & Development Board, said that like nutrition, population was also a multi sectoral issue, every one would have to play its role.

Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal, Member Population Dr Sohail Saqlain and others also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Population Welfare Women From

Recent Stories

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

4 seconds ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

30 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

45 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

45 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

45 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.