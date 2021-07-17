Multi sectoral team along with DDMA Ghizer visited Badswat village; DG GBDMA

Director General (DG) Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Wali Khan said that multi-sectoral team along with Director DMA Ghizer visited the affected areas of Badswat village due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) for complete assessment

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Wali Khan said that multi-sectoral team along with Director DMA Ghizer visited the affected areas of Badswat village due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) for complete assessment.

While taking to media here Saturday, he said that it was observed that the flow of water was very high and was filled with pieces of glacier ice and currently it was extremely difficult to cross or start restoration activities. He added that the access route of three villages were cutoff due to washing away of around one kilometer road around at the site.

The DG GBDMA said that on completion of the ongoing need based assessment survey, a complete report would be shared accordingly. He said that currently, everything was under control in terms of life lost, adding, the demand of food items will be shared as and when survey was completed.