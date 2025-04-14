Multi-stakeholder consultation proposes key amendments to Draft Bill banning E-Cigarettes in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A multi-stakeholder consultation on the draft bill prohibiting e-cigarettes and vapes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) proposed critical amendments to strengthen the legislation before its submission to the Health Department.

Organized by Blue Veins, a civil society organization, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell (KPTCC), the consultation brought together legal experts, district administration officials, representatives of the Tobacco Control Programme, social activists, and media professionals in Peshawar.

In his welcome address, Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager at Blue Veins, highlighted the absence of laws regulating newer tobacco products like e-cigarettes and vapes in Pakistan.

"The tobacco industry markets these products as harm-reduction tools, but the WHO and health experts confirm that they are more dangerous than traditional cigarettes," he stated.

Qamar added that over 40 countries have already banned e-cigarettes due to their severe public health risks.

To address this regulatory gap, civil society organizations and public health advocates have long demanded comprehensive legislation.

Responding to this need, a draft bill titled “The Prohibition of E-Cigarettes/Vapes, E-Liquids/Flavoured Additives and Related Chemicals Bill 2025 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)” has been developed.

The draft is now under consideration by the Health Department and the provincial government.

Following the incorporation of stakeholder feedback, the draft will be submitted to the Technical Advisory Committee of the Health Department.

After review, it will be forwarded to the Law Department for vetting, and finally presented to the KP Legislative Assembly for approval.

During the consultation, participants discussed critical aspects of the draft bill, including sentencing guidelines (imprisonment duration, fines), enforcement mechanisms (designation of authorities), and existing legal loopholes.

Ajmal Shah, Coordinator of the KP Tobacco Control Cell, noted that in the absence of specific legislation, businesses selling e-cigarettes operate in a legal grey area.

"District authorities and police are cooperative, but current laws do not cover these products, creating enforcement challenges," he explained.

Syed Zainab Naqvi, former Assistant Commissioner of Peshawar and Deputy Director of the education Monitoring Authority, highlighted the administration’s difficulties in confiscating and destroying illegal tobacco products due to legal gaps.

She emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive law to protect youth.

Miss Haseena Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Hayatabad and Focal Person for Tobacco Control, praised the collaborative drafting efforts and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to implementing tobacco control regulations.

She commended Blue Veins and the Provincial Tobacco Control Programme for taking the lead on regulating newer tobacco products.

"This consultation marks a crucial step toward curbing youth vaping and aligning KP’s policies with global health standards," she remarked.