Multi-storey Building Collapsed In Karachi, Several Trapped
Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least four persons were feared trapped in a three-storey building collapsed in Karachi during an anti-encroachment operation in the surroundings of Orangi Town drainage nullah on Friday.
Rescue officials said the the multi-storey building was collapsed during the anti-encroachment operation to clear illegal constructions near Orangi Town nullah.
The rescue teams rushed immediately on the site and pulled three people out of thedebris, private channels reported.
A heavy contingent of police, rangers and rescue teams have reached at the site and cordoned off the area.