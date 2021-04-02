Multi-storey building collapsed in Karachi, several trapped

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least four persons were feared trapped in a three-storey building collapsed in Karachi during an anti-encroachment operation in the surroundings of Orangi Town drainage nullah on Friday.

Rescue officials said the the multi-storey building was collapsed during the anti-encroachment operation to clear illegal constructions near Orangi Town nullah.

The rescue teams rushed immediately on the site and pulled three people out of thedebris, private channels reported.

A heavy contingent of police, rangers and rescue teams have reached at the site and cordoned off the area.