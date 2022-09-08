UrduPoint.com

Multi-storey Parking Plaza Being Constructed In Famous Namak Mandi: Mayor

September 08, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Thursday said the first multi-storey parking plaza in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being constructed in Namak Mandi here which would resolve the issue of parking and traffic mess.

Chairing a meeting here, he said the Capital Metropolitan government of Peshawar was taking pragmatic measures to increase the revenue besides generating employment opportunities.

He said that skyline parking plaza in Namak Mandi would facilitate the people who come here from other cities of the country to enjoy traditional foods, adding that they would easily park their vehicles in the plaza.

He said that the parking fee for a vehicle would be Rs 50 from 8a.m. to 2 p.m. and after that it would be charged at the rate of Rs 100 till night. Similarly, the fee for a motorbike would be Rs 30 and Rs 2500 for a monthly package.

He said that after construction of the parking plaza nobody would be allowed to park vehicle on the roadside and for the purpose traffic wardens would be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He further said that Capital Metropolitan government would also auction its properties to generate revenue and to use it on public welfare projects.

