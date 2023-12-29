Multi-storey towel factory gutted by fire in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A big fire broke out in a multi-storey towel factory in Korangi industrial area in Karachi on early hours of Friday, no casualty was reported so far.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that four fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation in reaching the place where the blaze had erupted due to lack of proper access and the building being full of smoke, private news channels reported.

The Primary focus of this probe will be to identify the root causes of the fire, which remained unknown so far, rescue sources added.

A contingent of law enforcers also reached the site to help the fire brigade put out the flames.

The blaze caused loss of millions of rupees as equipments, towels and cloth in the factory were reduced to ashes.

However, police officials claimed that no deaths were reported in the fire as only a watchman was present in the factory when the fire broke out, who informed the authorities about the incident.