Open Menu

Multi-storey Towel Factory Gutted By Fire In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Multi-storey towel factory gutted by fire in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A big fire broke out in a multi-storey towel factory in Korangi industrial area in Karachi on early hours of Friday, no casualty was reported so far.

According to details, rescue 1122 said that four fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation in reaching the place where the blaze had erupted due to lack of proper access and the building being full of smoke, private news channels reported.

The Primary focus of this probe will be to identify the root causes of the fire, which remained unknown so far, rescue sources added.

A contingent of law enforcers also reached the site to help the fire brigade put out the flames.

The blaze caused loss of millions of rupees as equipments, towels and cloth in the factory were reduced to ashes.

However, police officials claimed that no deaths were reported in the fire as only a watchman was present in the factory when the fire broke out, who informed the authorities about the incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Police Korangi SITE Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

12 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

12 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

12 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

13 hours ago
CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

13 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

13 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

13 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

13 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

13 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan