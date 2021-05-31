UrduPoint.com
Multidimensional Personality Of Lollywood 'Inayat Hussain Bhatti' Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Multidimensional personality of lollywood 'Inayat Hussain Bhatti' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Iconic multidimensional towering personality of Lollywood 'Inayat Hussain Bhatti' was remembered on his 22nd death anniversary on Monday.

He contributed in a entertainment industry with multiple tasks including a singer, actor, producer, director, script writer, social worker, columnist, religious scholar and a protagonist of the development of Punjabi language and literature.

Inayat was born in 1928 in Gujrat and moved to Lahore to pursue further studies, private channel reported.

Inayat Hussain Bhatti was the first superstar play back singer of Pakistan after independence in 1947. In a career spanned for almost five decades, he sang 282 songs in 150 released films from 1949-90.

56 songs in 38 urdu films, and 222 songs in 114 Punjabi films, and 6 songs in 2 Saraiki films.

One of his na'at in "Arabic" is regularly broadcast on Radio Pakistan Lahore, during the holy month of "Ramadan" since the last four decades. Inayat Hussain Bhatti's patriotic song "Allah-O-Akbar" from the film Ghengiz khan (1958) has become a signature tune for the armed forces of Pakistan.

He possessed a strong but melodious voice, particularly suited for the crooning of songs derived from folk melodies of Punjab. His keen eye and kind heart made him venture into the realms of journalism as well.

Inayat passed away in 1997, succumbing to paralysis attack. He was 71.

