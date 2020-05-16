Multidimensional strategy in place to deal with coronavirus: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government has adopted a multidimensional strategy to deal with coronavirus epidemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government has adopted a multidimensional strategy to deal with coronavirus epidemic.

He said collective decisions had been taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to deal with the pandemic effectively.

In a media statement issued here on Saturday, he said that protection and safety lies in strictly following the policy of social distancing. He added that the spread of coronavirus could only be minimised when people would prefer to stay at home.

The CM said that the government was monitoring the virus situation minutely, and that was why lockdown had been eased by realising the circumstances and economic hardships of the common man.

He said that coronavirus pandemic threat was still there; therefore, we all would have to responsibly adopt precautionary measures. Failure in implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would invoke a legal action, he warned.

He said that people would have to act responsibly on the guidelines, issued by the government to cope with coronavirus pandemic. Those acting responsibly would stay safe, he added. People should not violate the precautionary measures if they wanted to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Protect yourself and others from coronavirus by staying at home, the CM added.