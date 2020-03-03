UrduPoint.com
Multidisciplinary Conference Held At University Of Jhang On March 04

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:41 PM

Multidisciplinary Conference held at University of Jhang on March 04

A Multidisciplinary Conference on the name of "Meet 2020" will be held on March 04 at College of Animal Sciences situated at Chiniot Road here under the auspices of University of Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :A Multidisciplinary Conference on the name of "Meet 2020" will be held on March 04 at College of Animal Sciences situated at Chiniot Road here under the auspices of University of Jhang.

Talking to APP Vice Chancellor of UOJ Dr Shaid Munir told that the conference had been organized to promote research culture in academia.

He said that Provincial Minister for Cooperative Mehr Aslam Bharwana would be chief guest while MPA Muawia Azam and Chairman Punjab education Commission Prof. Afzal Ahmed Khan would be guests of honour on this occasion.

Renowned personalities from various sectors including VCs of universities, national and local politicians, educationists, research scholars and professionals from all over the country will present their researchwork on multiple themes, VC added.

