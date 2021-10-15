Multidisciplinary, proactive response to curb AMR through food: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Country Head Dai-Fleming Fund Dr Ayesha Rasheed on Friday said that food played a pivotal role in the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) where multidisciplinary and proactive response was necessary to curb it through food.

The Dai-Fleming Fund, Country Head in her message in connection to World Food Day 2021 told APP that the presence of resistant bugs in agricultural production systems and food chains potentially exposed everyone to these super bugs leading to AMR that created drug or medicine resistant pathogens in humans leading to sever health complications.

Dr Ayesha said recognizing the need for a more collaborative and multidisciplinary response to deal with AMR, the Fleming Fund was striving to build capacity of government institutions.

"This world Food Day 2021, join us in ensuring #BetterFoodProduction, #BetterNutrition, #Better environment and a #Betterlife. The future of #OneHealth is in our hands," she said in her message sharing various hashtags to drive attention of the people towards this year's theme and objectives of Global Food Day.

Moreover, the Fund's Animal Husbandry Commissioner Pakistan Dr Khursheed Ahmed in his message also said, "The continuous growth and transformation of the livestock sector offer substantial opportunities for agricultural development, poverty reduction, food security gains and improved human nutrition.

" He urged the masses to join hands as demand for animal protein for human consumption was rising, adding, "Together we shall garner support for change by ensuring collaborative approach and advocating for healthy and sustainable food choices." Dr Khursheed concluded his message saying, "This World Food Day 2021 let's pledge to build together a better future for all, human, animals and environment." The World Food Day was celebrated all over the world on 16th October under the auspices of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

The international day aimed at creating worldwide awareness and collective action to combat hunger, and ensuring nutritious food for all.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) Antimicrobials – including antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics – are medicines used to prevent and treat infections in humans, animals and plants. However, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurred when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites changed over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat.

