Multifaith Leaders Dialogue Held On Ending Child Marriages

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Multifaith leaders dialogue held on ending child marriages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Multifaith leaders dialogue on ending child marriage was jointly organized by Blue Veins, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Child Welfare & Protection Commission under "Power to Girls", a global campaign of Girls Not Brides calling for immediate and urgent action to end child marriage.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, religious leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed their commitment towards promoting the rights of girls, women and all vulnerable segments of society.

During the dialogue session, participants said that religious traditions are clear, called to lift the needs of those living on the margins and to challenge the inequities and wrong interpretations of religions.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) said religious leaders across Pakistan are invited to join us in the commitment and campaign to end harmful social practices like the marriage of minors through awareness and behavioural change.

Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Molana Tayab Qureshi said "Faith-Inspired Initiatives are instrumental to promote behavioural and attitudinal change to discourage the practising of minors and forced marriages".

Qamar Naseem Program Coordinator Blue Veins and lead of the Provincial Alliance to End Early Child and Forced Marriages said, "Each of us has a responsibility to protect children from child marriage to ensure they can complete their education and reach full potential".

Madiha Nisar Vice Chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Higher Education said, "Keeping girls in school is one of the best ways to prevent child marriage. Child marriage limits girls' access to quality education. Keeping girls in school gives them a better chance for safety and security, to health and education, and to make their own life choices".

Father Naeem Shakir from Curate Holy Trinity Church said, "Religious institutions and leaders should see ending child marriage and assuring that marriages are entered into freely as a priority goal. More important they should see the goal as one where they have direct, often leading responsibility", he added.

