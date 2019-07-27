UrduPoint.com
Multilingual 911 Helpline To Provide Vital Services During Hajj

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :As the Hajj season is about to begin, with pilgrims making their way to Makkah for the sacred rituals and visits to the holy sites, many will benefit from this service when in need, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Text messages have been sent out to mobile phones with the words: "Dear pilgrims, your service is an honor and your security is our duty. Policemen are ready to fulfill your urgent needs on 911." The National Center for Security Operations at the Saudi Interior Ministry launched its 911 call center just 5 years ago in Makkah, and there are now three other centers in Riyadh, Shargiyah and Madinah, Arab news reported.

The centers are active on Twitter, updating information on the latest dust storms, highway closings due to car crashes and animal sightings on freeways.

The service is quick, efficient and extremely useful for anyone with an emergency at this particularly busy time of year.

During the Hajj season, if you have an emergency and do not know who to call, just pick up the phone and dial 911. Whatever your emergency may be, whether you are lost and in need of directions, require help on the road, have a medical emergency, find an animal on the street or even if you have lost items, a team of competent young Saudis are prepared to help.

Speaking various languages, including English, French, German, Indonesian and urdu, the team is fully prepared to facilitate the needs of those living in the Kingdom.

