Multilingual Mushaira " Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz" organized

In a celebration of poetry and literary prowess, a mesmerizing multilingual Mushaira titled " Hum Hain Sokhan Nawaz" was organized on Friday at Radio Pakistan hall

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In a celebration of poetry and literary prowess, a mesmerizing multilingual Mushaira titled " Hum Hain Sokhan Nawaz" was organized on Friday at Radio Pakistan hall.

Radio Pakistan Multan and ptv Multan Centre jointly organized Mushaira of urdu, Saraiki, Punjab, and Haryana languages which brought together poets, writers, and enthusiasts creating an atmosphere brimming with cultural richness.

It was presided over by known poet, writer, and academician Dr Muhammad Amin while Acclaimed author, painter, and poet, Prof Anwar Jamal was chief guest.

The stage was adorned with a warm ambiance and the audience eagerly awaited the poetic performances that would transport them into the world of eloquence and expression.

As the Mushira unfolded, poets eloquently recited verses that delved into a myriad of themes of love, peace hijab, etc.

It was participated by renowned poets including Dr Shozeb Kazmi, Dr Shahzada Waheed, Mustasum Khayal Khilji,Saima Noureen Bokhari,Dr Sajjad Naeem, Komal Joiya, Qamar Raza Shahzad, Saleem Naz, Syed Naeem Kazmi, Rizwana Tabassum Durrani, Akbar Hashmi, Abbas Malik, Sajid Sham, Qanwar Wajid, Shazia Rubab, Nousheen Fatima, Maleeha Wajid, Dr Maqbool Gillani and others.

It was produced for PTV by Younus Chishti and for Radio by Naeem Khosa and Qamar Hashmi. Celebrated Broadcasters Khursheed Malik, Qaisar Naqvi, Tariq Shah, former GM PTV, Multan, Rahat Bano, and many others attended.