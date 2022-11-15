Multilingual productions 'Classics quoted by Xi Jinping', 'China on a new journey' launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The multilingual documentaries titled 'Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping' and 'China on a New Journey" have been launched showcasing China's unremitting efforts to realize modernization and revealing the code of the country's vitality through vivid examples and real-life stories.

The documentary 'Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping' vividly demonstrates Xi's in-depth understanding of traditional Chinese culture as well as his insights on how to govern the world's largest developing country, according to the CGTN.

The film 'China on a New Journey' is a multilingual documentary that shows China's unremitting efforts to realize Chinese modernization and reveals the code of China's vitality through vivid examples and real-life stories.

Speaking at the launch in Beijing, Shen Haixiong, president and editor-in-chief of China Media Group said the release of the feature film 'Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping' and the multilingual documentary 'China on a New Journey' would highlight a deeper understanding of China's new journey to the world.

Lestari Moerdijat, deputy speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, who delivered a speech via video said 'Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping', co-produced by CMG and Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI), was the result of fruitful cooperation, which can not only enhance mutual understanding but also contribute to cultural communication between Indonesia and China.

She said such collaboration would bring positive energy to society as well as the development of Indonesia.

At the event, Shen announced the online launch of "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" with Andi Asrul Sani Fauzan, vice president of TVRI, and Adisak Limparungpattanakij, management executive of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

He also announced the online launch of 'China on a New Journey' with media representatives of major television stations from Thailand, Cambodia, India, Laos, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Türkiye.