Multinational Exercise "Aces Meet 2021-1" In Full Swing At PAF Operational Air Base

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Multinational air exercise, "ACES MEET 2021-1" is in full swing at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The participating air forces are actively engaged in multiple missions across the spectrum of airpower, said a PAF news release.

The exercise also involves synergetic employment of various assets including special forces to enhance coordination and harmony between ground elements and air component of the campaign.

ACES Meet 2021-1 is aimed at mutual sharing of experiences through near-realistic and role oriented training.

