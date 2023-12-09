Open Menu

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ Held At Pabbi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2023 | 01:47 PM

The Inter-Services Public Relations says troops from Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the exercise.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2023) Two-week long Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise Fajar Al Sharq-V was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, troops from Special Forces of Pakistan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the exercise.

Besides the exercising troops, officers from the brotherly countries of Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait also witnessed the Closing Ceremony.

Special Forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations amongst brotherly countries and help nurture joint employment concepts against counter terrorism.

The exercise identified areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

