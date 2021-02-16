UrduPoint.com
Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-2021 Culminates Amid Conduct Of Int'l Fleet Review

Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan Navy Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 culminated in the North Arabian Sea with a graceful conduct of International Fleet Review (IFR), followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation, comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign warships

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 culminated in the North Arabian Sea with a graceful conduct of International Fleet Review (IFR), followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation, comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign warships.

President Dr Arif Alvi was Chief Guest on the occasion. Upon arrival on board Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the President was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Chief Guest observed various operational maneuvers and drills during the IFR. The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft, followed by Man and Cheership by participating ships. The Exercise culminated with the participating ships, forming up in traditional `AMAN Formation' to signify unity and collective resolve.

The President congratulated Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting AMAN-21 and reaffirming Pakistan's resolve for promoting peace and security in the region. The Chief Guest thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The President emphasized that AMAN-21 would pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

The Chief of the Naval Staff thanked the President for gracing the International Fleet Review with his presence. The Naval Chief assured that Pakistan Navy would continue to play active role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with partner navies.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, up to 45 countries participated in the exercise with their Naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Federal Minister of Defence Production Zobaida Jalal, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion. In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, Defence and Naval Attaches from various countries also witnessed the event.

