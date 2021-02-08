Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 to be held from Feb 11 to 16: Commander Pakistan Fleet

The 7th edition of multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 is scheduled to be held from February 11 to 16, with the slogan 'Together for Peace', said Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf

Addressing a media briefing about AMAN-21, at the Fleet Headquarter here, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf said that the AMAN Exercise is being conducted since 2007, on regular basis by Pakistan Navy biennially to project soft image of Pakistan.

He said that the Exercise contributes towards regional peace and stability, resolve against terrorism in maritime domain, collaboration to maintain safe and sustainable maritime realm and above all enhance interoperability between regional and extra regional navies.

He said that Pakistan has remained steadfast in fighting the forces of terror and tyranny with countless sacrifices and losses.

He said that the on-going COVID-19 pandemic has added yet another dimension to the already complex security milieu. However, timely and correct decisions of our leadership have kept us stable, he added.

He said that Pakistan has remained a responsible state and shall continue to play its role amid diversified challenges. Like any maritime nation, Pakistan has substantial stakes in the maritime domain, he said.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet said that our interest in safer and free seas is rooted into three conspicuous realities. Firstly, our extra-ordinary dependence on the seas for trade, secondly operationalization of CPEC project; and lastly our strategic location astride the global energy highway, he pointed out.

Cumulatively, these realities make the maritime stability as an important agenda of our national security, he said.

He said that as we truly believe in the centuries old dictum that 'Sea unites while Land divides', Pakistan considers that maritime security is not just important for itself but for all other countries whose prosperity and progress are strongly bonded with the seas.

While operating together, he said, we must be mindful that contemporary global maritime environment remains fraught with traditional and non-traditional challenges which require collaborative response by friendly navies.

He was of the view that no country can single handedly tackle the diverse threats that exist or the new ones that emanate on daily basis.

Thus Collaborative Maritime Security has become the scarlet thread to ensure peace and stability in the region, he said.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet also highlighted that Pakistan Navy is a firm believer in the concept of having Collaborative Maritime Security and therefore has been actively participating in Maritime and Counter Piracy Operations along with other partner navies since 2004.

Since 2018, Pakistan Navy is undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrols, in which our ships maintain near permanent presence in vital sea areas in the Indian Ocean Region to contribute towards maintain good order at sea, he said.

He asid that Exercise AMAN provides enormous opportunities to the such a collective response. In this regard, Exercise AMAN-21 is an effort to foster regional camaraderie, boost interoperability and exhibit a 'united resolve against multifaceted threats, he said.

He said informed that this year, over 45 countries are participating in the 7th edition of Exercise AMAN, with surface and air assets, Special Operation Forced Marine teams and observers and senior officers. The exercise has two major phases include harbour and sea phase, he added.

He said that harbour activities would include seminars, discussions, demonstrations and international get-together. The sea phase would have tactical manoeuvres on anti-piracy, counterterrorism, gunnery firing and search & rescue, he said.

He said that the hallmark of the sea phase and Exercise AMAN - 21 would be International Fleet Review, witnessed by national and foreign dignitaries.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf also emphasized that Exercise AMAN-21 will provide a common forum for information sharing, mutual understanding and identifying the areas of common interests for all participating navies to achieve mutual goal of maintaining stability, peace and prosperity.

He added that the exercise is a reflection that nations can play a constructive role in building new ties, establishing innovative relationships and strengthening existing ones.

The Rear Admiral also underlined that Exercise AMAN is about bridging gaps and making it possible to operate together in pursuance of common objectives and effective media coverage will project real essence of exercise at par with its theme 'Together for Peace' and Pakistan Navy's contribution towards promoting peace at sea.