Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

The five-day exercise involves participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine teams and observers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) Pakistan Navy's eighth multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 has begun in Karachi.

Exercise has been divided into harbour and sea phases.

It is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability as well as identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

Meanwhile, the first-ever Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference also kicks off at the Expo Centre in Karachi today.