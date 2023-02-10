UrduPoint.com

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 Begins In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2023 | 12:05 PM

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

The five-day exercise involves participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine teams and observers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) Pakistan Navy's eighth multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 has begun in Karachi.

The five-day exercise involves participation of over 50 countries with ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces Marine teams and observers.

Exercise has been divided into harbour and sea phases.

It is aimed at providing a forum for understanding maritime concepts and operational cultures, enhancing interoperability as well as identifying ways and means to combat common threats at sea.

Meanwhile, the first-ever Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference also kicks off at the Expo Centre in Karachi today.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

10 minutes ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

37 minutes ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

57 minutes ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.