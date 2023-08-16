Open Menu

Multiple Churches Vandalized In Faisalabad District

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2023 | 05:48 PM

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) A series of churches in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad were subjected to vandalism on Wednesday, prompted by allegations of blasphemy.

A group of individuals set fire to several churches and looted abandoned residences, allegedly in response to mosque clerics' incitement.

The incident caused a stir on social media, with images portraying smoke engulfing the church structures.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the newly-appointed interim Prime Minister, vehemently condemned the violence and pledged stringent action against those responsible for targeting the minority community.

Local pastor Imran Bhatti identified the affected churches, including the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church, and Shehroonwala Church.

The mob also reportedly demolished a Christian cleaner's house accused of blasphemy.

