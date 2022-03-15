UrduPoint.com

Multiple Clean Water Projects On Cards In Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Multiple clean water projects on cards in Gwadar

Under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), multiple projects have been initiated for provision of clean drinking water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar to resolve water crises in the area

A desalination plant has been functional at Gwadar that would desalinate 1.2 million gallon sea water daily to cater the needs of clean drinking water of the port city residents.

Moreover, multiple projects including implementation of water supply, a fair distribution system, desalination plants, sewerage collection system and treatment plant were also underway at full pace as planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar, said an official of Gwadar Development Authority.

"The other important projects include provision of water to Gwadar city from nearby dams to meet the water needs of the area", hes aid adding that the pipelines from Swad Dam to Gwadar were also near completion.

The Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas would be provided clean drinking water through Shadi Kaur, Akra Kaur dams, he added. The installation of water pipeline from Ankara Dam to Jiwani would ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area under the mega schemes of CPEC.

The development work on the Ankara Kaur Dam was also near completion which would provide 2.7 million gallons of water per day.

The multiple mega projects of Gwadar under the game changer CPEC are expected to be completed during the current year that would benefit the people of the port city.

>