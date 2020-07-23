UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Necessary To Protect World From Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:25 PM

Multiple coronavirus vaccine doses necessary to protect world from coronavirus

People could need multiple vaccine doses to immunize themselves against the coronavirus and deploying a vaccine will require a global effort, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :People could need multiple vaccine doses to immunize themselves against the coronavirus and deploying a vaccine will require a global effort, microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday.

"None of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose," Gates told CBS Evening news. "That was the hope at the very beginning." He noted that the multiple doses could require more than 7 billion vaccinations to be administered worldwide if necessary.

Gates has been warning about the threat of a global pandemic since 2015, and has donated 300 million U.S. Dollars towards the global effort to combat COVID-19 through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He admitted that "there will be a lot of uncertainty" about the efficacy of any vaccine, but stressed that it's a solution "that will improve over time.

" On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump resumed his press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, admitting that the situation in the country will "get worse."On development of vaccines and therapeutic cures, the president signaled willingness for international cooperation on vaccines, saying that "we're willing to work with anybody that's going to get us a good result" when asked if the administration would collaborate with China.

As of late Wednesday night, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States neared 4 million with more than 143,000 deaths, according to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

China Trump Bill Gates United States 2015 Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

57 seconds ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

1 minute ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

47 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contac ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.