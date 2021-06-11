Multiple incentives to export sector helped achieve 'remarkable' growth: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that multiple incentives given to the export sector helped achieve 'remarkable' growth of 14 percent during the financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that multiple incentives given to the export sector helped achieve 'remarkable' growth of 14 percent during the financial year 2020-21.

Presenting the Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, he said "Exports are now better than before", adding that the sector was lagging largely due to ill-conceived policies of the past, particularly with regard to distortion in the exchange rate.

The Minister said that a variety of concessions were offered to revive the exports industry which included rebates, duty drawbacks and subsidies on utilities. The concessions mitigated some of the competitive disadvantages faced by the industry, he added.