UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Incentives To Export Sector Helped Achieve 'remarkable' Growth: Tarin

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Multiple incentives to export sector helped achieve 'remarkable' growth: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that multiple incentives given to the export sector helped achieve 'remarkable' growth of 14 percent during the financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that multiple incentives given to the export sector helped achieve 'remarkable' growth of 14 percent during the financial year 2020-21.

Presenting the Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, he said "Exports are now better than before", adding that the sector was lagging largely due to ill-conceived policies of the past, particularly with regard to distortion in the exchange rate.

The Minister said that a variety of concessions were offered to revive the exports industry which included rebates, duty drawbacks and subsidies on utilities. The concessions mitigated some of the competitive disadvantages faced by the industry, he added.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Shaukat Tarin Budget Industry

Recent Stories

Politicians of merged areas welcome Rs54 bn alloca ..

6 minutes ago

Practical steps proposed in Budget 2021-22 to cont ..

6 minutes ago

Kaleem Imam inaugurates Road Safety Training Insti ..

6 minutes ago

Telecom sector shown robust growth: Tarin

6 minutes ago

Academics hail Budget 2021-22

9 minutes ago

Govt providing subsidy of Rs300,000 for low income ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.