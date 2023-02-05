QUETTA, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to upgrade the Dairy and Livestock sectors to exploit their full potential and generate economic activities across the province.

Giving outlines of the plan, an official of the Balochistan government said that dairy and poultry farms in the province would be overhauled to meet international standards and achieve maximum outcome.

He said the government had also planned to establish new veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to ensure livestock's better health and productivity.

Establishing camel research and milk processing units in Musakhail and Washuk district would also be approved in the coming days, he added.

In order to generate more revenue, the government would also set up a cattle farm in Lehri district, the official said.

Modern livestock equipment to cater the needs of cattle owners and to boost the sector would also be provided, he said.

Under the vision of chief minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to revive the livestock sector for improving the living standards of local people, the government would launch the project of Backyard Rural Poultry Balochistan, he added.

He said the lack of proper marketing of livestock was the main issue and for this purpose, the government has approved the plan for the construction of Hide, Skin and meat markets to help improve the standard of marketing of this huge sector.

The government had also started Sheep and Goat fattening programme in Balochistan and that would boost the sector and also attract people to invest in the sector, he said.

The official said that the department was working to strengthen the Semen Production Unit and Animal Disease Investigation Laboratory at Quetta.

/778