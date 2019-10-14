Multiple initiatives under process for Capital Police 'revamp plan'

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A new comprehensive policing plan will be introduced for the Federal Capital to revamp the functioning of the law-enforcers, besides envisaging a set of measures for the welfare of the police force.

Multiple schemes for the welfare of the Capital Police Force would be launched under this plan, which would eventually cover issued related to health, construction of accommodations or flats, appropriate working infrastructure at police stations, establishment of new police stations and improvement in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Additional facilities for the retired policemen, construction of a marriage hall, better treatment facilities at hospitals and more logistic support to the police stations, would be the part of this plan, a police source told APP on Monday.

Following the plan, more vehicles will be provided to each police station for effective patrolling, besides providing photocopier and computers, he added He said that Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah had an ambition to see proper working environment in the capital police stations, quality of mess, recreation and other facilities for the police Jawans, adding that these short term targets would be achieved soon.

"Good policing requires massive investment and we are thankful to the present regime to providing full support to the Islamabad Police," he remarked.

Following this plan, he said that all police stations of Islamabad would be converted into model police stations with best atmosphere to address the public complaints on immediate basis and as per their satisfaction and in line with law.

Seven police stations of Islamabad have been made model police stations while work was underway to convert rest of the police stations into model police stations, he added.

Ministry of Interior, he said, has taken several measures to improve the performance of Islamabad Police during this tenure and ensure effective security system in the city.

The source said that welfare of personnel was being particularly stressed which included up-gradation of police dispensary, provision of bachelor and family accommodation.

He said that special allocations have been made for new police stations in D-12 and I-11 Markaz. Islamabad Police, he added, had sent details, containing the location of the proposed police stations, number of staff members, salaries, transport and other facilities to the respective quarters. As per police rules, a new police station is required to be established in the areas where over one thousand cases are registered in a year, he added.

Additionally, training as well as Administrative Blocks and police barracks near "K" Block Islamabad and in sectors F-7, F-8, G-9 & G-10 would be constructed, he added.

To a question about the establishment of police hospital, he said that this project was promised several times but no practical step has been taken on this commitment so far. He hoped that incumbent government would ensure serious steps for this health facility to policemen.

He said that construction of 56 quarters for Women Police, Islamabad was also under consideration. He appreciated increase in Shuhada (martyrs) Assistance Package for ICT Police personnel bringing it at par with other parts of the country and hoped that further encouraging steps would improve the performance of the force.

