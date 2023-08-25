Open Menu

Multiple Injuries In Karachi's Sewerage Line Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Multiple persons were critically injured when a gas explosion was caused due to the gases in a sewerage line near Lasbela Karachi on Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports, Rescue 1122 officials said the explosion occurred in a sewerage line at Lasbela in the wake of gas accumulation.

Several shops situated on the sewerage line also collapsed due to the intensity of the blast, private news channels reported.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital where they are being provided medical aid, rescue officials added.

