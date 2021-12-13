UrduPoint.com

Multiple Measure Underway To Mitigate Smog Challenge: EPA DG

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Director General (DG) Ambreen Sajid on Monday said the provincial government was taking multiple measures for smog including different teams were working in the field to decrease this challenge.

Talking to a private news channel she said, the government was working on short-term and medium-term measures to meet this challenge at the earliest.

DG said under the Zigzag technology of shifting bricks kiln, 8000 have been converted into modern technology in the province, the provincial government was also imposing heavy fines on violation of policy.

She said that the burning of crops from the cross border was one of the reasons which were increasing the smog issue, adding that a major contributor to air pollution was excessive transport in cities.

She advised the public to avoid burning waste and garbage and asked people to take part to mitigate this uprising challenge in the future.

DG also mentioned that with help of the agriculture department the policy was being formed to meet this challenge.

