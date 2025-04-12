Multiple Road Accidents Claim Lives In Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Chiniot on Saturday witnessed a series of tragic road accidents, resulting in the loss of several lives. According to the sources of Resue 1122 and local police, in one incident, a high-speed dumper crushed a pedestrian to death on the Sargodha Road Bypass.
Another accident occurred on Sahiwal Road, where a rickshaw and motorcycle collision claimed the life of a young man, leaving one person seriously injured.
In a separate incident near the Burjian stop on Lahore Road, a dumper and truck collided, causing a massive fire to break out in the truck loaded with wheat. No casualties were reported in this incident, due to prompt response of Rescue 1122, who controlled the fire.
The rescue team handed over the bodies of the deceased to the police, who have initiated investigations into the causes of these accidents.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM4 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death4 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis4 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran4 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML6 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide6 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks6 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins6 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards6 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP6 hours ago