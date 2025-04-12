Multiple road accidents claim lives in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Chiniot on Saturday witnessed a series of tragic road accidents, resulting in the loss of several lives. According to the sources of Resue 1122 and local police, in one incident, a high-speed dumper crushed a pedestrian to death on the Sargodha Road Bypass.

Another accident occurred on Sahiwal Road, where a rickshaw and motorcycle collision claimed the life of a young man, leaving one person seriously injured.

In a separate incident near the Burjian stop on Lahore Road, a dumper and truck collided, causing a massive fire to break out in the truck loaded with wheat. No casualties were reported in this incident, due to prompt response of Rescue 1122, who controlled the fire.

The rescue team handed over the bodies of the deceased to the police, who have initiated investigations into the causes of these accidents.

