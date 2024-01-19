Multiple road mishaps claim one life, eight others injured in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) In a series of devastating road accidents in Okara on Friday, one person lost his life, and eight others, including a woman, sustained injuries.

According to rescue officials, accidents occurred, involving buses and trucks in Okara Cantt, near Bypass, and along Faisalabad Road, a private news channel reported.

All the injured and deceased was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Okara.