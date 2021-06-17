UrduPoint.com
Multiple Schemes Approved For District Vehari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:25 PM

Multiple schemes approved for district Vehari

Prime Minister approved multiple schemes for district Vehari under Southern Punjab development projects through a notification issued here Thursda

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister approved multiple schemes for district Vehari under Southern Punjab development projects through a notification issued here Thursday.

It included as linkage of the district with motorway M-4, restoration of Bourewala textile mills and building of eight kilometres long two-lane road.

In addition, an array of development schemes would be kicked off in local Constituencies including NA-161 and NA-163 through the said programme.

Following this, the former MNA and Adviser to Chief Organizer of PTI Nazeer Jatt and senior vice president of the party's Southern Punjab chapter had called on the PM in Islamabad.

According to statement, both the leaders had requested PM to announce development projects for district Vehari through allocating special funds in the budget.

Following this, four important directives are released from PM Secretariat Thursday along with orders, issued to authority concerned for making feasibility report, said the statement.

