Multiple shops sealed, fines imposed during anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) An anti-encroachment operation was carried out with the assistance of the Anti-Encroachment Force in Qasimabad on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, during which several shops established on public roads were sealed, and heavy fines were imposed on their owners.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Haaf Siyal sealed Kohistan Motors car showroom on Wadhu Wah Road and imposed fines. Al-Fajar Foods and Mirchi 360 in Qasimabad were also sealed, along with AR Restaurant and Cafe Arsalan, which faced similar penalties.

During the operation, two individuals were arrested and handed over to the police for further legal action.

These restaurant and showroom owners were previously warned to refrain from road encroachments, as their illegal parking activities were disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to the public. However, persistent violations prompted the administration to take strict action.

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad said that the crackdown would continue until encroachments were permanently eradicated. Relevant officials were present during the operation to ensure compliance.