Multiple Stalls By Young Entrepreneurs Attract Participants Of Literacy Festival
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Multiple literary and entrepreneurial stalls by the youth at the third day of the second edition of Dosti Women Literary Festival here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) attracted a larger number of participants.
The ceremony was graced by Muhammad Anwar Khan, Secretary of Industry and Commerce, as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Dr Hamida Bibi and Tashfeen Zia, the festival’s organizers.
The ribbon-cutting event marked the opening of various stalls, showcasing a range of products crafted by young entrepreneurs from SBBWU.
The stalls featured homemade accessories, shawls, and food items, highlighting the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the students.
During the visit, the Chief Guest commended the students for their efforts and offered valuable guidance on the numerous opportunities available for female entrepreneurs in the industry market.
In addition to the entrepreneurial displays, book stalls were also set up as part of the festival's broader celebration of women’s creativity and empowerment.
At the conclusion of the event, shields and certificates were presented to the organizers and volunteers in recognition of their contributions.
Awards were also given to the best stall holders, aimed at encouraging young women to continue their entrepreneurial pursuits.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in distt17 seconds ago
-
Robber shot dead20 seconds ago
-
Food courts of major malls under inspection29 seconds ago
-
Muqam calls on Governor Kundi to discuss law and order situation in KP31 minutes ago
-
Railways offer 50% concession for disable persons in trains fare40 minutes ago
-
PWD demands additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-841 minutes ago
-
Health experts concern over alarming rate of diabetes50 minutes ago
-
AC conducts surprise visit to check cleanliness in Nowshera Virkan50 minutes ago
-
Indian forces arrest dozens in IIOJK amid intensified crackdown50 minutes ago
-
CPO orders tear gas stock inspection on reports of its usage by PTI protestors1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews PHA projects1 hour ago
-
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday. Khawaj ..1 hour ago