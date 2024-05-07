Open Menu

Multiple Steps Steps Being Taken To Increase Income Of PHA:DG

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan Tuesday stressed upon the need to initiate new steps for increasing self-income of the department to deal financial issues.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements here, the DG said that a comprehensive planning was being made to take measures for increasing self-income of the department.

He said that instructions had been issued to officers concerned for making policy regarding pillars of metro bus route.

He said that different measures were being taken to beautify the city while orders had been issued for constructions of PHA Complex in the city.

Asif Rauf maintained that advertising boards were one of the main sources of income of the department and the policy was being review about it.

He said that maximum tree plantation was being ensured at green belts and parks of the city.

Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi, Director Engineering Adnan Butt and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

