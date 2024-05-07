Multiple Steps Steps Being Taken To Increase Income Of PHA:DG
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan Tuesday stressed upon the need to initiate new steps for increasing self-income of the department to deal financial issues
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan Tuesday stressed upon the need to initiate new steps for increasing self-income of the department to deal financial issues.
Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements here, the DG said that a comprehensive planning was being made to take measures for increasing self-income of the department.
He said that instructions had been issued to officers concerned for making policy regarding pillars of metro bus route.
He said that different measures were being taken to beautify the city while orders had been issued for constructions of PHA Complex in the city.
Asif Rauf maintained that advertising boards were one of the main sources of income of the department and the policy was being review about it.
He said that maximum tree plantation was being ensured at green belts and parks of the city.
Director Marketing Hafiz Usama, Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi, Director Engineering Adnan Butt and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan
PITHM organizes counselling session
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal leaves f ..
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case4 minutes ago
-
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi6 minutes ago
-
Man critically injured as vehicle catches fire amid CNG filling4 minutes ago
-
Provincial health ministers chair meeting of Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority4 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel assumes charge as Governor Balochistan4 minutes ago
-
PITHM organizes counselling session4 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister vows to punish perpetrators of May 9 incident4 minutes ago
-
AJK High Court orders Govt to legislate on electricity taxes4 minutes ago
-
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Thought" held11 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services11 minutes ago
-
LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public matters11 minutes ago