Multiple Suspects Arrested In Search Operation In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Five suspects and ten accused were arrested in a search operation conducted on Friday in the Jangal Khel area and Afghan refugee camps in district Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Five suspects and ten accused were arrested in a search operation conducted on Friday in the Jangal Khel area and Afghan refugee camps in district Kohat.

According to police officials, a dedicated police force was deployed to carry out the operation under the command of DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Jangal Khel Ruman Khan.

District Police Officer Farhan Khan confirmed that the search operation yielded tangible results, with weapons and drugs being seized from those arrested.

Notable among the seized items were a klakov, four pistols, 475 grams of the drug "ice," and a substantial cache of cartridges.

Following protocol, all arrested individuals have been transported to the Jangal Khel police station for further investigation.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended suspects, with cases registered at Jangal Khel police station.

