Multiple vehicle collision on Faisalabad leaves 12 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Atleast 12 people including nine students were injured when a devastating multiple vehicle collision occurred near Dijkot Road in Faisalabad on early Friday morning.

According to Police sources, the accident happened due to dense fog, which severely reduced visibility on the road where a tractor-trolley collided with a rickshaw, three motorcycles and three motorbikes, resulting in a massive

pileup, private news channel reported.

The injured, including the nine students were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, police sources added.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to clear the fog to prevent further

accidents.