Multiple visa for Sikhs to facilitate India yatra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan government had issued multiple entry visa to Sikh yatrees from abroad to help them in their India yatra.

Addressing the ceremony on last day of celebrations to mark 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanka Dev Ji at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan had presented the gift of Kartarpur Corridor to Sikh community on the occasion of 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak, and Pakistan had taken all decisions for Sikh community in full consultation with Sikh organizations/associations.

Governor Punjab said the government had opened doors to the Sikh community across the world and they will have no problem whenever they wish to come to Pakistan, adding that Pakistan stands by all minorities.

He said that Indian aggression and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and shameful measures against its minority communities were all exposed to the international community.

Federal Ministers Brig. (Retd) Ejaz Shah and Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, MPA Sardar Mahindar Paal Singh and thousnads of Sikh yatrees from across the globe participated in the Baba Guru Nanak's birth celebrations at Janam Asthan.

Earlier, Thousands of Sikh Yatree from all over the world including India actively participated in the last day of celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Sikh Yatrees expressed their full satisfaction over the security and other arrangements made for them by Pakistan government.

Thousands of Sikh Yatrees and Jathhey (Groups) from India, UK, Canada, America and other countries participated in the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and performed their religious rituals there. All the Sikh Yatrees were very happy regarding 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak as well as opening of Kartarpur corridor.

The 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji would culminate with fire-works at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan at midnight on November 12.

Police and other departments concerned made foolproof security arrangements for Sikh Yatrees.